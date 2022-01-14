More than 100 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the PCG, a total of 133 personnel were placed under quarantine.

Three offices at the national headquarters of PCG were also placed on temporary lockdown due to high COVID-19 cases.

The offices that were temporarily placed on lockdown include the Office of the Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Comptrollership (CG-6), Coast Guard Public Affairs, and Coast Guard Finance Service.

The PCG has recorded less than 30 positive cases within the three offices that will be in temporary lockdown from January 10 until tomorrow January 14 .

Aside from the PCG headquarters, other personnel infected with COVID-19 are from Task Force Bayanihan returning overseas Filipino (ROF) and One-Stop-Shop.

The PCG explained that their personnel who were tested positive were provided with medical assistance and they are being replaced by a new batch of frontline personnel. Robina Asido/DMS