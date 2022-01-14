Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno''Domagoso issued an executive order suspending all online and physical classes in all levels in the city starting Friday until Jan. 21.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, Domagoso signed Executive Order No. 07 declaring a one-week health break in all levels in the City of Manila on Thursday.

The week-long health break will give students and teachers in all public and private academic institutions a breathing space amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of the Omicron variant.

"The City of Manila is declaring no classes at all levels, private and public school. This will be called a health break in the City of Manila," he said.

"So you have one week to rest and hopefully our students, teachers and their family who are infected will be able to recover," he added.

Domagoso stressed the importance of addressing the increasing anxiety of the public while also attending to the general health of its students and teachers.

"The anxiety level of parents for their children as well as the teachers is high. That is why this is our response to your situation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS