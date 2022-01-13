まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,390
$100=P5,090

1月13日のまにら新聞から

Duterte taps Davao councilor to head Mindanao Development Authority

［ 60 words｜2022.1.13｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Davao City councilor Belen Sunga Acosta as chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority on January 6.

This was announced Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a statement on Wednesday.

Acosta will lead the Mindanao Development Authority for a term of six years.

She replaced former Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol, who quit to run for senator. Robina Asido/DMS