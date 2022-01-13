President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Davao City councilor Belen Sunga Acosta as chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority on January 6.

This was announced Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a statement on Wednesday.

Acosta will lead the Mindanao Development Authority for a term of six years.

She replaced former Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol, who quit to run for senator. Robina Asido/DMS