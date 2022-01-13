Duterte taps Davao councilor to head Mindanao Development Authority
［ 60 words｜2022.1.13｜英字 ］
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Davao City councilor Belen Sunga Acosta as chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority on January 6.
This was announced Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a statement on Wednesday.
Acosta will lead the Mindanao Development Authority for a term of six years.
She replaced former Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol, who quit to run for senator. Robina Asido/DMS