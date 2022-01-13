The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) placed 28 provinces under Alert Level 3 on Wednesday, a Palace official said.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said 16 provinces are from Luzon, seven from Visayas and five in Mindanao.

"The provinces in Luzon under Alert Level 3 are as follows: Benguet, Kalinga and Abra in the Cordillera Administrative Region; La Union, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan in Region 1; Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela and Quirino in Region 2; Nueva Ecija and Tarlac in Region 3; Quezon Province in Region 4-A; Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro in Region 4-B; and Camarines Sur and Albay in Region 5 in Luzon," he said.

"In the Visayas under Alert Level 3 are: Bacolod City, Aklan, Capiz and Antique in Region 6; Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7; and Tacloban City in Region 8". and "in Mindanao, also under Alert Level 3 are the following: Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10; Davao City in Region 11; Butuan City and Agusan del Sur in Caraga; and Cotabato City in BARMM," he added.

Nograles said "all other provinces and cities not mentioned shall remain under their current alert level classification."

He said the new alert level system in 28 provinces will take effect on Friday, January 14, 2022 until January 31, 2022. Robina Asido/DMS