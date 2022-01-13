Only three local government units in Metro Manila have not yet passed an ordinance to enforce the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to restrain the mobility of the unvaccinated individuals.

"In Metro Manila, only three LGU have not yet passed their ordinance restricting the mobility of unvaccinated individuals," Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Wednesday.

"I would expect in the next few days all the 17 LGUs in Metro Manila will have their own ordinance enforcing the President’s directive," he said.

"I will not be surprised if the local governments in provinces will also pass their similar ordinances because the League of Provinces of the Philippines headed by Governor Presbitero Velasco has already passed a resolution encouraging their member provinces to pass the same ordinance," he added.

Malaya said the ordinance "will serve as the guidelines of the Barangays and of the PNP in the implementation of the directives of the president, to restrict the mobility of the unvaccinated."

He also noted that the DILG has recently issued a memorandum circular requiring barangays to create an inventory of unvaccinated individuals in their area for the implementation of the ordinance.

"It all begins with an inventory and then if we already have an inventory it is where the LGU will implement through an ordinance the restrictions in the movement of the unvaccinated individuals," he said. Robina Asido/DMS