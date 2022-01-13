The reproduction number in the National Capital Region (NCR) slowed down to 4.69 as of January 8, which could indicate that COVID-19 are not rising at a fast pace, OCTA Research said on Wednesday.

''A decreasing reproduction number indicates that the trend is slowing down,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said.

''One way to look at this is a decreasing growth rate-cases are still rising but as a slower pace'' added David.

Daily COVID-19 cases have been setting one-day records since January 8. Its present single-day record is 33, 169 last January 10.

The reproduction number had been higher than 5 since December 30, 2021 when COVID-19 cases began rising. It was at 6.16 on January 2.

David said cases could be approaching the peak but '' because the trends being observed are based on limited data, there is still uncertainty when the peak might happen.'' DMS