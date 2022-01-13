Commuters bring their vaccination cards starting Monday when the Department of Transportation (DOTr) enforces its no vaxx, no ride policy in the National Capital Region.

Persons riding trains, airplanes, ships, jeeps, public utility vehicles, even Grab or Angkas must follow this, said Assistant Transportation Secretary Mark Pastor in an interview with dzBB on Wednesday.

''We are telling our commuters now they cannot ride public transportation if they do not bring their vaccination cards,'' said Pastor, who is in charge of road transport and infrastructure.

Pastor said DOTr expects some ''adjustment'' starting Monday when it enforces this policy.

The DOTr came up with this policy as part of the government's policy limiting movement of unvaccinated people as the country's copes with rising COVID-19 cases.

For the DOTr, it considers a person fully vaccinated if a booster shot has been given.

Transport groups had a mixed reaction to this policy.

Mody Floranda, president of jeepney group Piston, told dzBB they have no way of finding out if a passenger is really fully vaccinated if they pick up a commuter on the road.

He added that jeepney drivers have difficulty being vaccinated against COVID-19 as he claims policifes change.

But Pasang Masda head Obet Martin welcomed the DOTr's move, saying it would be to everyone's benefit if commuters are fully vaccinated as NCR is under Alert Level Three. DMS