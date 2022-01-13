In line with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to restrict the movement of people who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 in Metro Manila, which is experiencing an uptick in cases, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade on January 11 ordered the enforcement of a “no vaccination, no ride/no entry” policy initially in the National Capital Region (NCR).

This will take effect on Jan. 17, said Transportation Undersecretary Art Tuazon in a press conference.

''The delay will allow passengers to prepare for this. The order of Secretary Tugade is to make this fully effective by Monday,'' said Tuazon in a virtual press conference.

In his Department Order (DO), Tugade said the enforcement of the “no vaccination, no ride” policy will be in effect while a COVID-19 Alert Level 3 level or higher remains hoisted in the NCR as to be determined by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

Following Duterte’s order, the Metro Manila Council, which is composed of all the mayors of NCR, also passed a resolution urging the various local government units of Metro Manila to pass their respective ordinances on the enhanced restrictions on the movement of unvaccinated persons.

Tugade said the Department Order takes effect immediately after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation, and the submission of a copy with the Office of the National Administrative Register, UP Law Center.

“All concerned attached agencies and sectoral offices of DOTr are directed to ensure that operators of public transportation shall allow access or issue tickets only to ‘fully vaccinated persons’ as evidenced by a physical or digital copies of an LGU (local government unit)-issued vaccine card, or any IATF-prescribed document, with a valid government issued ID with picture and address,” the DOTr department order read.

According to the DO, a person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their second dose in a 2-dose vaccination series, such as with the Pfizer or Moderna brand of vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

Exempted from the “no vaccination, no ride” policy are the following:

• Persons with medical conditions that prevent their full COVID-19 vaccination as shown by a duly-signed medical certificate with the name and contact details of their doctor.

• Persons who will buy essential goods and services, such as but not limited to food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, energy, work, and medical and dental necessities, as shown by a duly issued barangay health pass or other proof to justify travel.

Under the Order, violations of the policy are considered violations of applicable general safety and health provisions under any concession or service agreements, authority or permits to operate of public transportation, and other similar instrument. DOTr