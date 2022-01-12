The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said six inmates were killed in a riot at the Caloocan City Jail on Monday afternoon.

This was confirmed by BJMP spokesman Jail Supt. Xavier Solda on Tuesday morning.

Solda said following the incident, the BJMP relieved Caloocan City Jail Superintendent Neil Subibi for command responsibility.

"Jail Superintendent Lloyd Gonzaga is set to assume as the Officer-in-Charge in charge of the jail facility this afternoon," he said.

Solda said the Caloocan City Jail remained on heightened alert after the riot which started because of the two inmates who fought after both teased each other.

"After the dialogue with the PDL (persons deprived of liberty) last night, the jail personnel also conducted Greyhound Operations to clean the facility from any contraband," he said.

"The additional forces deployed in the facility will be maintained to ensure the peace and order in the area," he added.

Solda said all activities within the facility are temporarily suspended while the BJMP is investigating the incident.

"BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral ordered the leadership of BJMP NCR to immediately bring back the normal situation inside the Caloocan City Jail," he said. Robina Asido/DMS