Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. on Monday directed troops to dismantle private armed groups to ensure peaceful and orderly national polls on May 2022.

“In order for us to achieve peaceful and orderly elections, let us look into dismantling private armed groups,” the CGPA said in the first Army-wide command conference for 2022 at Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila.

“Let me remind you of our two solemn duties in the coming elections: vote and ensure peaceful and orderly elections. We will not tolerate partisan politics and military adventurism,” Brawner remarked.

In his visit to the Maguindanao-based 6th Infantry Division last week, Brawner tasked troops to dismantle private armed groups and other peace spoilers that present as security threats to the conduct of elections. He also told politicians to avoid paying the “permit to campaign” to CPP-NPA Terrorists during the campaign period.

“We will closely partner with the Commission on Elections and other concerned agencies to provide an atmosphere of safety and security so that the people can vote freely, thus upholding the sanctity of the ballot,” Brawner said. Army Chief Public Affairs