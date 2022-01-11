Four persons deprived of liberty were injured following a riot transpired at Caloocan City Jail on Monday.

Jail Supt. Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesman, said the incident transpired around 4pm.

"Special Tactics and Response Team of NCR immediately proceeded in the area including personnel from PNP Northern Police District," he said.

"After it was pacified, four persons deprived of liberty were seriously injured," he added.

Solda said BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral immediately ordered the incident investigated.

"Caloocan City Jail will remain on heightened alert status," he said.

"Additional personnel were already deployed in the facility," he added. Robina Asido/DMS