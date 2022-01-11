Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases set a new record for the third straight day with 33, 169 reported on Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Ten laboratories did not submit data, it added.

The positivity rate went up to 46 percent after 73, 234 were tested on Jan. 8 from 44 percent on Jan. 7.

But the DOH said 97.1 percent of active cases, which reached 157, 526, were mild and asymptomatic.

However, ward bed utilization in the NCR went up to 67 percent from 65 percent on Sunday. ICU bed use was steady at 52 percent and isolation beds was at 54 percent from 50 percent.

There were 145 persons who died from COVID-19 to bring total fatalities to 52, 293. Recoveries hit its highest for the year with 3, 725 to raise the aggregate to 2, 788, 711. DMS