The Philippine National Railway (PNR) may reduce its operation next week if more personnel are infected with COVID-19.

"In extreme cases, we think there is a possibility to reduce services or the (number of) trips, because most of our drivers are tested positive," Celeste Lauta, PNR spokesperson said in a radio interview on Sunday.

"Maybe on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the remaining testing because we continue the testing, because it doesn't mean that those who were tested negative last week are still negative today, so we continue the testing," she added.

PNR operates a Tutuban to Calamba route, a passing through Manila and Makati. Lauta said daily ridership of 9,000 to 10,000.

Lauta said so far a total of 261 PNR personnel, including most medical staff tested positive for COVID-19 using antigen test kits, while 38.46 percent or five out of the 30 passengers who underwent random antigen testing last Friday tested positive.

Lauta said passengers who were tested positive will still be allowed to ride within the designated isolated area within the train.

"They will be advised to inform their barangays about their test results, so the barangay will take care of them in case they need to undergo RT-PCR testing," she said.

Lauta said random antigen tests will be regularly done in four major stations which include Tutuban, Dela Rosa, Bicutan and Alabang starting Monday, targetting 288 passengers a day.

"The management approved the testing of 288 passengers on a daily basis that will be 98 percent accuracy and 5 percent margin of error that we can get," she said.

Lauta also noted that the PNR is waiting for the official statement from the Department of Transportation to allow only vaccinated persons to ride.

"We are still waiting for an order that we will only allow the vaccinated although the Metro Manila Council already had an order we are waiting for an official document from the DOTr for the new policy," she said. Robina Asido/DMS