Although this year's physical celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene was canceled because of the threat of COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope that the Roman Catholic devotees will keep on demonstrating their faith by praying for healing and recovery.

"My warmest greetings to all Filipino Catholics here in the Philippines and in various parts of the world as we honor the Feast of the Black Nazarene," Duterte said in his message on Sunday.

"Faith is the conviction of things that we hope for, even if unseen. Although we may not be able to take part in the usual Traslacion activities that have marked the celebration for centuries, let us keep on demonstrating our faith by praying for our country's recovery and for humanity's complete healing, especially from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Duterte said "the venerated religious tradition, which commemorates the transfer of the image of Jesus Christ from its original place in Intramuros to its current shrine in Quiapo, is also a precious time for every devotee to understand the value of suffering and its saving grace."

"As a predominantly Catholic nation, may we remain united in spirit and in truth as we continue to build a future that is truly blessed with peace, prosperity, love and goodwill for all," he said.

"I wish you a peaceful, safe and meaningful observance," he added. Robina Asido/DMS