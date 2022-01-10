The rate of increase in the positivity rate in the National Capital Region surpassed 50 percent with 50.5 percent as of Jan. 7 but it could mark a slowdown , said OCTA Research in its report Sunday.

''(This was) the first time it exceeded 50 percent in the NCR. The data from DOH (Department of Health) shows the rate of increase of the positivity rate could be slowing down,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

''We will know in the next few days if the positivity rate is indeed slowing down, or if this is just an artificial effect,'' said David.

David said if the increase in the positivity rate is slowing down, ''then the peak in the NCR might occur within the week.''

In Saturday's Department of Health Data Drop, the NCR reported 16, 233 cases . Quezon City had the highest number of cases with 3,509 followed by Manila, 2,372 and Makati, 1,278.

Total cases were a record one-day tally of 26, 458, the DOH said. The positivity rate nationwide was 43.7 percent.

Active cases were 102, 017 but the DOH said 95.5 percent are mild and asymptomatic. DMS