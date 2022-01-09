Two policemen securing Quiapo church were injured while an allegedly drunken motorcycle rider was arrested following a vehicular accident Saturday morning.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the suspect as Ronald Asquivel, 35, internet installer and seller from Navotas City. The victims were Police Officer Benjamin De Guzman, 47 and Police Officer Ronnel Yambao, 32, both assigned at Plaza Miranda Police Community Precinct.

Based on initial investigation, the policemen were on duty at the vicinity of Quiapo Church when they were hit by the suspect onboard a single motorcycle around 2:30 am.

Report shows that the incident occurred along southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard beside Quiapo Church.

The victims were rushed to the Chinese General Hospital for while the suspect was brought to Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital for physical examination before he was turned over to the police station for proper disposition.

"During the conduct of investigation, LTO Officer Alvin Domingo conducted a field sobriety test and alcohol breathalyzer test and found positive in alcoholic intoxication with 0.249 percent Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)...(he will be) presented later at the City Prosecutors Office for inquest proceedings," the report stated.

The suspect's motorcycle which incurred unspecified amount of damages and later turned over to Metal Gear Towing Services for safekeeping. Robina Asido/DMS