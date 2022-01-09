The Philippines officially entered the election season Saturday with only 120 days before the May 9 national and local polls.

Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10695, the period begins on January 9 and will end on June 8, 2022.

During the period, it is prohibited for one to bear, carry, or transport firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the Commission.

The Comelec said it is also prohibited to use security personnel or bodyguards by candidates, unless authorized in writing by the Commission.

It shall also be unlawful for anyone to organize or maintain reaction forces, strike forces, or other similar forces.

The period also prohibits the suspension of any elective local official.

The Comelec said it is also prohibited to transfer or move officers and employees in the civil service sector.

Lastly, it is considered unlawful to alter the territory of a precinct or establish a new precinct.

Violation of the prohibitions is tantamount to an election offense.

An election offense carries the penalty of one to six years imprisonment, disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right of suffrage. DMS