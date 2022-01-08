Malacanang Palace on Friday expressed its condolence to the family of National Artist for Literature and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee F. Sionil Jose, who passed away Thursday night.

''On behalf of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the Filipino people, we are mourning the death last night of F. Sionil Jose, National Artist for Literature,'' said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles in his virtual Palace press conference Friday.

''To his wife, Ma’am Tessie, and his family, colleagues, loved ones, our prayers. He was not only a legendary writer and storyteller but F. Sionil Jose was a genuine nationalist,'' said Nograles.

The 97-year-old Jose, his family said on Facebook, was at the Makati Medical Center waiting for his angioplasty when he passed away.

Journalist Fil Sionil, a niece, said the remains of Jose will be cremated and no ceremonies or wake are planned due to the health scare posed by Omicron.

A few hours before he passed away, Jose thanked his heart for its long and faithful service in a Facebook post.

''Now, that I am here in waiting for an angioplasty, I hope that you will survive it and I with it, so that I will be able to continue what I have been doing with so much energy that only you have been able to give. Thank you dear brave heart and dear Lord for this most precious gift,'' he wrote. DMS