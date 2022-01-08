Former Senator and presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. was unable to attend the preliminary conference on a petition by Akbayan Partylist for disqualification cases against him due to illness.

In a statement, Marcos’ attending physician, Benedict Francis Valdecanas, issued a medical certificate saying he had difficulty in speaking due to a painfully congested throat and a fever.

“Upon my examination, Marcos had a temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius and his throat was hyperemic and swollen,” read part of Valdecanas’ medical certificate, the full contents of which was read in court during the Comelec preliminary hearing.

Former Makati Rep. Anton Lagdameo conveyed Marcos' apologies to the Comelec, especially Commissioner Rowena Guanzon who presided over the preliminary conference.

Guanzon said the contending parties are directed to submit their memorandum via email on or before January 9 at 12 noon.

"Your 48 hours begin noon today (Friday). You're to file memorandum on January 9 at noon on Sunday via email, then the hard copy on Monday, January 10, at noon," said Guanzon.

"If the court has received it, it is deemed filed and submitted for resolution," said Guanzon.

Akbayan expressed confidence in the petition they filed and that it is enough to disqualify Marcos.

They based their petition on the decision of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) that found Marcos guilty of tax evasion beyond reasonable doubt in July 1995.

“Our petition is about the truth, and Mr. Marcos’ accountability for failing to follow the law. We bring a strong case and the evidence will show that Marcos’ unfitness for public office will eventually come to light," said Akbayan in a statement. DMS