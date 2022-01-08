President Rodrigo Duterte will not declare martial law amid the continued increase on COVID-19 cases, Palace officials said on Thursday.

"A voice clip of a girl which says that there will be a total lockdown and martial law has circulated yesterday, that is fake news," Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a virtual briefing in the Palace on Friday.

"Let us not believe this kind of news. Please get your news and information from credible sources only. That is why we immediately report our new steps against COVID so that our people will be aware," he added.

COVID-19 cases reached 21, 819 on Friday.

Nograles also urges those who are behind it to stop spreading fake news as it contributes to unnecessary anxiety and to needless panic among the people.

"Those who have nothing better to do and peddling lies, you should stop this please, it is not a joke. We are dealing with the real threat that understandably concerns our people, and spreading baseless and malicious rumors contributes to unnecessary anxiety and to needless panic. It will not help us," he said.

This was also denied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday, emphasizing that declaration of martial law amid the increasing COVID-19 cases is "definitely out of the picture." Robina Asido/DMS