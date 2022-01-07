Former Senator Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr is the only candidate surnamed Marcos after two candidates were pruned down by the Commission on Elections.

Struck from the list of 11 candidates were Maria Aurora Marcos, a businesswoman from Tarlac, and Tiburcio Marcos, who was removed in December 2021. Others removed were Hilario Andes, Danilo Lihaylihay and Edgar Niez.

The tentative list is made up of Marcos, Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales, Ernie Abella, Leody de Guzman, Gerald Arcega, Faisal Manondato and Jose Montemayor Jr.

The list started with 97 and whittled down to 15 before Christmas. DMS