The Presidential Security Group (PSG) said 15 members who tested positive for COVID-19 do not have close contact with President Rodrigo Duterte.

This was confirmed by Col. Randolph Cabangbang, Presidential Security Group Commander, in a statement Thursday.

"These personnel were those who came from holiday break. After undergoing the mandatory quarantine for seven days, they were administered RT-PCR Tests, and 15 personnel have yielded positive test results," he said in a statement.

"They are not in any way detailed with the President," he added.

Cabangbang said their personnel were "fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic".

"This Command, through PSG Task Force COVID-19 is attending to these personnel in accordance with IATF/DOH protocols," he said.

Cabangbang also assured that the "PSG is strictly adhering to the highest standards of performing its primary mandate" to protect the president.

"Your PSG assures the public that we are fit and able to protect the President so he can continue his mandate to serve this nation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS