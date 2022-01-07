The Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) told devotees of the Black Nazarene to attend virtual Masses to be held by the Quiapo Church.

In a joint statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and WHO Representative to the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe called on the public from going to other churches to attend the Mass for the Black Nazarene's feast day on January 9.

The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 announced the suspension of all physical activities related to Traslacion 2022 which starts Jan. 7.

"Smaller events in other churches and communities pose the risk of increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Let us safely observe the Traslacion and its related activities by attending virtual events at home instead of going to unsafe gatherings," said Duque.

“Our alarming situation calls for safer ways to celebrate traditions. We appeal to devotees — please stay at home to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," said Abeyasinghe.

Duque appealed to other churches planning to hold Masses for the Black Nazarene to temporarily suspend them.

"In light of these, we are calling for a suspension of all mass gatherings," said Duque. DMS