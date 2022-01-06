Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed a shortage of branded medicines for fever, cough and colds on Wednesday's ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Wednesday.

"We have already coordinated with the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) and the Pharmaceutical Health Care Association of the Philippines to fast track the supply of branded medicines like Decolgen, Biogesic," he said.

But Duque noted that the supply of generic medicines are enough for symptomatic treatment.

"Later I will talk again with Secretary Mon Lopez, to determine the result of the effort to increase the supply because they do not expect the demand will spike," he said.

"According to Unilab, within the week they will have replenishment of their stock of branded symptomatic treatment," he added.

Salvaña said the spike in the number of people getting sick is really expected to increase because of flu season and the holiday celebration.

"It is flu season, and you know, we had a lot of people go around during the holidays. So whether it was COVID or just flu or even just a cold or cough, it will really increase because the people are more mobile," he said. Robina Asido/DMS