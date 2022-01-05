Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday jumped to 5, 434 from Monday's 4,084 despite 16 laboratories unable to submit data.

The positivity rate climbed to 26.2 percent after 24, 855 persons were tested from 20.7 percent where 18, 587 were tested. The 26.2 percent is the highest since Sept. 15, 2021.

Eighteen persons died from COVID-19, bringing total fatalities at 51, 604 while recoveries reached 61 to bring the total to 2, 779, 706.

ICU bed occupancy reached 35 percent from 26 percent in NCR while ward beds use climbed to 36 percent from 19 percent.

Total cases are 2,861, 119 out of which 29, 809 are active. However, 83.6 percent are mild and asymptomatic. DMS