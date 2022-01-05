The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said one of the 17 mayors in the National Capital Region did not sign the implementation of restrictions for unvaccinated individuals.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing Tuesday, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos did not name the mayor.

"If I am not mistaken there is one mayor who did not sign. I have not yet talked with (him/her) to know (his/her) reason...because we were in a hurry when we were doing this," he said.

As he emphasized the increasing COVID-19 cases in NCR which is the main reason for the implementation of restriction for the unvaccinated individuals, Abalos reminded the public this is just temporary. It will be lifted once the alert level in Metro Manila returns to Alert Level 2.

"Yesterday we got 7,838 cases. What is shocking here is our growth rate is -51 percent.This was November 21 to about December 18-December 25. On December 31 the negative 51 percent became 285 percent... and in just one day, from December 31 from 285 percent, it became 501 percent," he said.

"Let me remind everyone here and I would also like to quote the (resolution) itself 'The resolution shall be in force and effect while the COVID-19 alert level in the NCR is Alert Level 3 or higher and shall be automatically be lifted once Alert Level 2 or lower is declared'," said Abalos.

"This is just temporary while the cases continue to increase now. So if you're going to look into it, this is to protect the unvaccinated because they will really be affected by this," he added. Robina Asido/DMS