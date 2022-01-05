Police have filed charges against Gwyneth Ann Chua, tagged as the ''Poblacion Girl'' and eight other people for allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols at a Makati hotel before Christmas.

Agents of the National Capital Region's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed a complaint against Chua and eight others before the Makati prosecutor's office on Tuesday afternoon for violating provisions of Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health

Concern Act.

The CIDG also included her parents after an investigation revealed they reportedly worked in getting her out of the hotel where he was supposed to undergo five-day mandatory quarantine.

Chua arrived at the hotel on Dec. 22 at around 11:23 p.m. but her father took her out at around 11:40 p.m.

She met her friends at two establishments at Barangay Poblacion, on Dec. 23.

Police investigators found out Chua's mother brought her back to the hotel on Dec. 25 at around 9 p.m.

“It is as if they consented the act of violating (the law),'' CIDG director Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro said in an interview over dzBB.

The PNP inspected several quarantine hotels Tuesday to find out if arrivals are fulfilling their quarantine.

Chua, a returning overseas Filipino (ROF), from the United States, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26 and is staying in one of the isolation facilities in Metro Manila. DMS