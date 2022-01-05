Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion recommends the nationwide implementation of restricting movement of unvaccinated individuals in public places.

"(MMDA Chairman) Benhur Abalos said they will now restrict the movement of the unvaccinated. I believe this is the way that we should move all over the country," Concepcion said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Tuesday.

"It’s not that we are depriving them of their rights to movement. It’s because we are protecting them from getting infected because they are not vaccinated. It is clear that the hospitals are being filled with the unvaccinated. So, we are urging every citizen, this pandemic if we want it to end we have to do our part," he added.

Despite the closure of some businesses because of the declaration of Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila, Concepcion said there will be no big difference since business usually slows down during the first quarter.

"The P200 million (losses) is just a small thing because what is important is to maintain health. Because in the first quarter, the sales really (go) down and it will also reach P200 million. So it is almost the same because businesses become slower during first quarter," he said

"But the second, third and fourth quarter, it is where it scales up, so we have to end the infection (now)," he added.

Last Monday as the implementation of Alert Level 3 started, Abalos announced that Metro Manila mayors agreed to implement restrictions for unvaccinated individuals in NCR.

Aside from malls, restaurants and other public places, unvaccinated individuals are only allowed to go out if they need to avail of essential services. Robina Asido/DMS