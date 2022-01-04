An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Papua New Guinea was found dead inside the quarantine hotel in Pasay City on Monday morning.

Based on the initial report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said he was identified as Randy Galaroza, 40, who arrived at Citadines Bay City Hotel in Pasay City on Sunday night.

According to PCG, Galoroza was found dead after the OWWA houseparent and PCG marshal together with the hotel's personnel forcefully opened his room when he failed to respond when the authorities tried to contact his room's telephone several times to inform him about the groceries sent by his relatives on Monday morning.

Galoroza was reportedly found hanging by the neck and already pale in the bathroom of his hotel room on the 7th floor at around 11:17 am.

The incident was immediately reported by the duty marshal and hotel management to the nearest local Philippine National Police (PNP) unit. Robina Asido/DMS