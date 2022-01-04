Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell for the first time in a little over a week on Monday, with 4,084 from Sunday's 4,600, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Although cases declined, the positivity rate went by 20.7 percent on only 18, 857 persons tested from 19.6 percent on the basis of 26, 122 tested. Testing fell as 21 laboratories were unable to submit data.

This came as the DOH said the Philippines has returned to the high risk category after COVID-19 cases soared last week.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the high cases were caused by more people going out and becoming lax in complying with minimum health standards.

Sixteen persons died from COVID-19 for total fatalities of 51, 586.

There were 497 persons who got well to raise total recoveries to 2, 779, 241.

Although total cases are 2, 855, 819 which placed active cases at 24, 992, mild and asymptomatic cases comprise 80 percent.

Mild cases account for 19, 252 out of active cases followed by moderate, 3,051; severe, 1, 563; asymptomatic, 295 and critical, 331. DMS