Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo resigned after nearly three years.

In a phone interview, Domingo said he has resigned from his position, which he has held since May 2019 as officer-in-charge (OIC), and eventually as its permanent head, effective Monday. He did not give any reason for quitting.

"I believe I did my part to help during the pandemic. The FDA is now stronger, more efficient, and systems are in place," said Domingo.

"It's time for me to move on to other things," he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) said Oscar Gutierrez, the FDA deputy director general was assigned as OIC. DMS