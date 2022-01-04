Losses of around P200 million are expected as the National Capital Region (NCR) returns to Alert Level Three after COVID-19 cases soared, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Monday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Monday, Lopez said around 100 to 200 thousand jobs will be affected because of closure of some businesses in NCR under Alert Level 3.

"Around 200 million (pesos) is estimated possible losses. This was the gain also when we moved from Alert Level 3 to 2," he said.

"When we moved from Alert Level 3 in November into Alert Level 2, we said the remaining 100,000 to 200,000 estimated number of jobs will return. So basically they are the ones that will be affected. But this is, again, hopefully temporary," he added.

Based on the Inter-Agency Task Force( IATF) Resolution no. 155 dated December 31, 2021, the activities and establishments that are not allowed to operate due to high risk of transmission includes contact sports, "except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, Games and Amusement Board, and Philippine Sports Commission, and approved by the LGU where such games shall be held."

Also not allowed to operate are "funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides; venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters."

The casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments are also not allowed to operate except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President while the gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household is also prohibited under Alert Level 3.

Meanwhile, in a television interview, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said the transportation department will not change the 70 percent capacity in public transportation despite the declaration of Alert Level 3 in NCR.

"The DOTr has announced that they will not change the 70 percent capacity but they will be very, very strict; very, very strict in imposing the minimum public health standards. So, in the meantime, the DOTr will access and they will still stick to the 70 percent rule," he said.

After the face to face classes in Metro Manila was also suspended starting Monday, Nograles said the IATF may assess the basic education sector during their meeting on Tuesday.

"We’ll have to make a reassessment. That is why the IATF Technical Working Group is working today, then we’ll have IATF full meeting tomorrow and then perhaps we’ll have to make a reassessment of basic education," he said. Robina Asido/DMS