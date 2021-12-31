OCTA Research revised its evaluation of the National Capital Region's COVID-19 status for the second time in a week, placing NCR under moderate risk from low risk.

In a report Thursday, OCTA Research said indicators of COVID-19 infection and cases showed marked incease.

''Overall, the NCR, which was at very low risk from December 16 to 22, is now at moderate risk (from December 23 to 29), using indicators based on (US-based) covidactnow.org,'' OCA Research said.

''This does not reflect the alert level rating used by the DOH and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force),'' OCTA Research said.

OCTA Research said it is ''still uncertain if there will be a continued increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, or if this number will drop back once the holidays are over.''

The IATF has yet to announce new alert levels for the country. The current alert levels, including NCR at Alert Level Two, are valid until Friday.

The reproduction number spiked to 1.47, considered critical, from 0.51 while the seven-day positivity rate rose to 3.86 percent from 0.69 percent last week it said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 572 new COVID-19 cases in the NCR, 229 percent higher from the previous day.

OCTA Research urges local govenment units to '' increase restrictions for children 12 years old and below, unvaccinated individuals, and persons who are at high risk for severe illness.''

It also urged local government units to expand and improve testing and contract tracing to deal with potential rise in cases. DMS