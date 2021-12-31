The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said the Philippines will remain under Alert Level 2 from January 1, 2022 to January 15, 2022.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles made the annoucement Thursday of the IATF decision, which was made on Wednesday.

The IATF announcement covered all provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities.

Spain, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia were placed in an updated red list by the IATF from January 1 to January 15.

Countries in the 33-nation green list include China, East Timor, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kuwait, Pakistan, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

Other countries not mentioned in the red and green list, like Japan, are under the yellow list.

Meanwhile, the IATF, upon recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs, approved the acceptance or recognition for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols as well as for interzonal and intrazonal movement the national COVID-19 vaccination certificate of Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Kuwait, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United States of America and Oman.

This is in addition to other countries whose proofs of vaccination the IATF had approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers.

In this connection, the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation – One Stop Shop and the Bureau of Immigration are directed to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF. DMS