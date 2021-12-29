Marubeni Corp. donates five million yen for ''Odette'' relief efforts
Marubeni Corp. donated five million yen to further relief efforts over the aftermath of Typhoon ''Odette'', Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said in his Twitter account Tuesday.
''We hope that our combined efforts will help affected communities in facing these tough times,'' the ambassador said.
Marubeni's donation came after the Japanese government's disaster relief items arrived on Dec. 23. DMS