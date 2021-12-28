Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell to 318 on Monday from 433 on Sunday but the positivity rate rose for the fifth straight day.

The positivity rate, a measure of infection with COVID-19, rose slightly to 2.2 percent from 2 percent despite only 14, 237 cases tested on Dec. 25.

Deaths reached 11, placing total fatalities to 51, 211. There were 255 persons who got well after getting COVID-19 to place total recoveries at 2, 788, 002.

Active cases are 9,579, out of which 3,600 are mild cases and 3,339 moderate. DMS