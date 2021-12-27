Three alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a series of armed encounters in Sorsogon and Camarines Norte on Christmas Day, one day before the 53rd anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Maj. John Paul Belleza, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division, said government forces encountered the rebels in the vicinity of Barangay San Ramon, Barcelona on Saturday.

"Residents reported about the presence of communist terrorist group members in their area prompting the troops to conduct an operation which resulted in an armed clash against at least 20 communist NPA terrorist around 8:30 in the morning," he said.

Belleza said the firefight resulted in the killing of an alleged NPA and the recovery of an M16 rifle and anti-personnel mines.

Another armed man was killed while two more M16 rifles and terroristic propaganda materials were recovered when the attackers encountered another group of Army and police personnel on the same day.

Belleza said another rebel was killed in a clash a few hours after the series of skirmishes in Sorsogon on Christmas Day.

The encounter happened in the vicinity of Barangay Malaya, Labo, Camarines Norte at 3:15 pm.

Belleza said a certain Roberto Pajarillo, a regular NPA member was killed during the clash that lasted for 25 minutes.

He said the government forces also recovered two M16 rifles, laptop, terrorist propaganda materials and food supplies after the encounter.

Belleza said last December 17, "four CTG (communist terrorist group) members were killed while six high-powered and one low-powered firearms and several explosives were seized in a successful operation of 2IB, 903Bde in Masbate province as the government troops continue to sustain the momentum against the communist terrorists." Robina Asido/DMS