The Philippine National Police (PNP) has tightened its security nationwide the country as it braces for possible attacks from the Communist Party of the Philippines ahead of the latter's 53rd founding anniversary Sunday.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the Special Action Force and all 17 Regional Mobile Force Batallions were put on highest alert.

“The CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army are known to stage armed offensive actions to drumbeat commemoration of significant dates in the underground communist organization,” he said in a statement.

The PNP also alerted its units involved in relief operations in Typhoon ''Odette''-stricken areas in the wake of the attacks staged by suspected NPA rebels on disaster response missions in Samar and Surigao del Sur during the pre-emptive evacuations. DMS