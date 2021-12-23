Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday rose to 261 from 168 on Tuesday even as 12 laboratories were not able to submit data.

Deaths from COVID-19 also went up to 122 from 10 the previous day.

The positivity rate remained at 0.9 percent out of 29,577 tests last December 20.

There were 395 persons who overcame COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 2, 777, 630.

Total cases are 2,837,784 out of which 9,238 are active cases.

Moderate cases are 3,400 followed by mild 3,153; severe, 1,801; asymptomatic, 507 and critical, 377. DMS