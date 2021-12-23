The Department of Health (DOH) announced Tuesday night that people can get booster shots against COVID-19 three months after getting their second jab starting Wednesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, speaking at the pre-taped Talk to the People, that the Food and Drug Authority signed the new amendment to the emergency use authorization.

In his statement, Duque said ''the shortened interval shall be effective on 22 December 2021.''

''The six month interval between the second dose and the booster dose was shortened by three months. We can give booster doses quickly,'' said Duque.

''The approval came at an opportune time as several countries also re-strategized in the light of the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants that may emerge,'' said Duque.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said since the country has received a lot of donations ''instead of 90 million, the country can buy 70 million doses of booster shot for next year.''

The Philippines has reported three Omicron cases, the third last Monday. DMS