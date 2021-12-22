Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said Tuesday deaths have soared to close to 100 even as the situation remains dire in the province, which he described as under a ''Yolanda-like situation.''

'' Close to 100 died and missing are 18 and the injured are nearly 100,'' said Yap in an interview at dzBB.

Yap said some reports of looting have added to woes on water supply, power and lack of funds from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He said he has ''confidential reports'' on looting, targetting the small retailers.

''It is not just one night of hunger... I am saying that we are for law and order. That's why is you cannot give them food, you give me more troops, you give more police to secure (the areas),'' said Yap.

''If not, there will be looting,'' added Yap. He aid so far the situation is still ''under control''.

He said Bohol province has spent ''its last 30 million (pesos)''. He added they are serving 375,00 families.

He added that he has appealed for funds from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. ''They still have funds,'' he explained. ''I was a member of the cabinet.So please don't tell me that your absorption is 100 percent. If it's not 100 percent let the LGU help in procuring food and water.'' DMS