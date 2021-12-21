The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday night that the death toll for Typhoon ''Odette'' rose to 375 from 208 in the morning.

In its 6 pm consolidated report, the PNP said casualties rose in Central Visayas to 170 from 129 earlier. It also surged to 167 in the Caraga region from 41.

The number of injured victims went up to 500 from 239 while the missing rose slightly to 56 from 52.

Rescued persons went up to 4,945 from 4,939. Total number of evacuated persons were 99, 568, with Caraga accounting for 13, 425.

The PNP estimated damage at P81, 266, 000.

Areas without cellular communication went down marginally to 1,897 from 1,898 in the earlier count.

Powerless areas went down to 3, 164 from 3,178 in the morning report. DMS