On Monday, the Government of Japan announced disaster relief assistance to the Philippines in light of the devastation brought about by Typhoon ''Odette''.

Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the assistance hopes to boost the effort of Philippine authorities in providing relief supplies to affected families.

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko also announced Japan’s support to the Philippines on his Twitter page.

Before this, Koshikawa expressed heartfelt sympathies to all the Filipinos affected by the typhoon and praised the Philippines' effort to respond to the calamity.

On his Twitter page, Koshikawa writes, "My heart and prayers go out to everyone in large parts of Visayas and Mindanao hit by Typhoon #OdettePH. My deepest respect to the brave first responders of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery operations in the area. I hope for everyone's safety.”

The following relief goods are provided to the Philippines: generator; camping tent; sleeping pad; portable jerry can/water container; and tarpaulin/plastic sheet to cover the roof.

The disaster relief goods will be shipped and in coordination with PhilippGovernment, specifically the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), these goods will immediately be distributed to areas devastated by the typhoon. JICC