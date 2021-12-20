The death toll because of Typhoon ''Odette'' has surpassed 100 after Bohol Gov. Art Yap updated his province's casualty count on Sunday afternoon.

As of 5pm, Yap said in his Facebook post a total of 72 people died in 24 towns.

With 26 deaths earlier reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council plus six by the regional Office of Civil Defense in Southern Leyte, at least 104 persons have died from ''Odette.''

But, the NDRRMC have said that so far five have been confirmed dead and the rest of the casualties are being validated.

Most of the Bohol fatalities were in Ubay with 12 deaths, five in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, six in Loon, six in San Miguel, four in Inabanga, four in Catigbian, four in Buenavista, three in Tubigon, three in Alicia, and three in Antequera.

Yap said the towns of Maribojoc, Butuan, Gatafe, Trinidad, Calape, Jagna, Mabini and Valencia had two fatalities each.

The towns of Panglao, Pilar, Talibon Loboc, Candijay and Clarin reported one dead each.

Yap said only 42 out of 48 LGUs were able to report as of 5pm on Sunday.

The Office of Civil Defense also reported six fatalities in Southern Leyte.

The NDRRMC also reported a total of 181,500 families or 706,634 people affected in Regions 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, Mimaropa, Caraga, Barmm of which 107,816 families or 427,903 individuals were being served inside the 2,861 evacuation centers.

It also confirmed that out of 227 cities and municipalities that experienced power outages, the power supply in 21 areas were already restored.

However, 135 areas in Mimaropa, Regions 7, 8, 10 and Barmm are still experiencing problems in communication signals.

The NDRRMC also recorded two airports and 34 ports remain non-operational because of the effect of Odette.

A total of 3,783 houses were damaged in Mimaropa, Regions 6, 10, 11, Caraga and Barmm, of which 3,612 were partially damaged and 171 were destroyed due to the typhoon.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Department of Agriculture also recorded a total of P176.4 million damage and losses affecting 3,664 farmers and fishers in Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Caraga.

The DA said 10,830 hectares of agricultural areas for rice, corn, high value crops and fisheries were affected because of ''Odette''.

"Additional damage and losses are expected in areas affected by Odette", it stated. Robina Asido/DMS