President Rodrigo Duterte led the unveiling of new MRT-7 train sets in a ceremony in Quezon City on Thursday afternoon.

Duterte said the new metric rail transit system spans more than 24.7 kms from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose Belmonte in Bulacan.

"It is a world class mode of transportation for the benefit of the people. This project is more than 60 percent complete and we are committed to make it partially operational by the 4th quarter of 2022," he said.

"With a total cost of P77 billion the MRT was funded by public and private partnership with the San Miguel Corp. under a build-transfer-and-operate with a concession period of 25 years," he added.

Duterte said "the MRT project will provide the public with a fast, efficient, convenient, safe and reliable transportation system that would result in the increased productivity of workers and businesses in Metro Manila and its nearby provinces."

"It is also good to know that this new train system will help minimize air pollution as it is a greener and more energy efficient means of transportation," he said.

Duterte said the "arrival of the trains and the significant progress made on the MRT-7 project confirm this administration’s strong commitment to pursue critical infrastructure projects even amidst the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic."

"Thus I enjoin all gov’t agencies to ensure the prompt implementation and completion of significant gov’t projects while still upholding the transparency, integrity and accountability in its operation," he said.

"Let us fulfill our promise and commitment to the entire nation to accomplish sustainable projects that will continuously improve the lives of Filipinos even beyond the term of the president," he added.

According to the Department of Transportation, a total of 108 rail cars or 36 train sets acquired from South Korea will traverse 14 stations under the MRT 7 project.

"It is expected to serve around 300,000 passengers in its first year of operations, and will reach up to 850,000 passengers daily in its 12th year. The MRT-7 is a modern train system that also involves the construction of electric power systems, computer and communications systems, signaling systems, and automatic fare systems, among others. Currently, the project stands at 62 percent overall progress rate," it stated.

"Once completed, the MRT-7 will significantly reduce travel time between North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan from 2-3 hours to just 35 minutes, and will eventually contribute to the reduction of traffic in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila," said DOTr.

"The project also aims to decongest the NCR and make the commuting experience of passengers coming in and out of the Metro more convenient and comfortable," it added. Robina Asido/DMS