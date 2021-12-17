Filipino Omicron case from Japan had one close contact who tested COVID-19 negative: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) said the Filipino Omicron variant case who arrived from Japan had only one close contact during his travel to the Philippines and tested negative for COVID-19.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the contact tracing for the close contact of the travelers who were found positive with Omicron variant, immediately began when their RT-PCR test showed positive result on December 7.

"When the result show that he (returning Filipino from Japan) is positive the contact tracing was immediately started. He only had one close contact because he is riding in a business class section. So only one close contact and that person is tested negative. So this contact person is under monitoring within their house," he said.

Vergiere said the Nigerian national and the Filipino returning from Japan that tested positive for the Omicron variant were asymptomatic and will remain in isolation.

"The two travelers are asymptomatic. If we will remember, one of them had mild cough when he arrived but while on quarantine he already recovered," she said.

"They remain to be in Isolation after 14 days in isolation. We will test them again and when they are negative they will be released," she added. Robina Asido/DMS