President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the National Task Force against COVID-19 to reset the second phase of the national vaccination days because of an approaching storm.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 Response Secretary Vince Dizon said Duterte approved the postponement of the Bayanihan Bakunahan in Region V, Bicol Region; Mimaropa region, Region IV-B; and in the whole of Visayas and Mindanao to Dec. 20-22 from Dec. 15-17.

"Only Region I, Cordillera Autonomous Region, Region II, Region III, NCR at Region IV-A will push through with the Bayanihan Bakunahan from tomorrow until Friday," he added.

Dizon said the postponement was made to let the national government agencies, local government, provincial government focus on their preparation for the possible effect of storm, which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday evening.

Weather forecasters said the storm, which will be named ''Odette'' had winds of 95 km/h and gusts of up to 115 kph as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Yes it is already approved by the President because we have to be careful and prepare for the upcoming storm, the effort should be focus on the area that would be affected by 'Odette'," he said.

Duterte made the decision to the approaching tropical storm which is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Dizon said during the second phase of the national vaccination, the government will prioritize the area where vaccination is still below 50 percent.

"Our priority are the provinces and local government units where below 50% are fully vaccinated. That is why tomorrow we will go to Nueva Ecija, Zambales in Region III; and other areas in Region IV-A like Quezon so that we can really help them, to provide support in those areas where vaccination is still less than 50 percent," he said.

"Because right now the target really is for all the areas in the country to at least reach 50 percent fully vaccinated by the end of 2021," he added. Robina Asido/DMS