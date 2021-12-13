Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said the government may no longer file an appeal on the Supreme Court's decision declaring two provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act as unconstitutional.

Ano said the government is happy with the decision of the SC removing some provision of the Anti-Terrorism Council.

"I think we will no longer file an appeal because we are happy with the ruling of the SC," he said.

"It may be abused by the next administration in case the SC decision is not clear. So it is already okay for us. We can focus more on the group that sows terrorism," he added.

The SC has yet to release the full decision after it voted last Tuesday in its en banc session.

Ano even expressed his gratitude to the SC by praising them for its decision.

"In fact we are all praises in SC latest decision and we prove that the SC is the final arbiter of justice and they look at the totality and are thankful to the SC," he said.

Ano said the SC decision declaring the two provisions of the ATC especially the Section 4, clearly differentiates terrorists from activists.

"Section 4, these are what we call rallies, protests, dissent, stoppage of work, mass actions regarding freedom of expression but it has a qualifier which does not intend to cause death or serious physical harm to a person or to endanger a person's life or to create a serious risk to public safety. The SC said remove the qualifier because it's unconstitutional which we agree because this is a manifestation of freedom of expression," he said.

"It means they (can) do rally, mass action, even if you say it will not be interpreted as causing injury to other people. That will now really differentiate an activist from a terrorist. So it means if you are an activist, you can rally, demonstrate, or boycott your work there will be no problem with that. You are not a terrorist," he added.

But the other provision under paragraph 2 of the Section 25 on to the request for designation by other jurisdictions or supernatural jurisdictions may be adopted by the ATC after determination by the proposed designee meets the criteria for the designation of the UNSC (UN Security Council) Resolution No.1373 was declared unconstitutional by the SC.

"It means for example (if) there are other countries, organization requesting the Philippine government to include their designated terrorist in our list, that is not allowed. What they only allow is those that will come from the UNSC resolution but those from other jurisdictions that will make a request will not be allowed, it's not automatic, it should undergo a process," he said. Robina Asido/DMS