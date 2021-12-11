Maria Ressa, chief executive officer of Rappler, and Russian Dmitry Muratov received their Nobel Peace Prize awards in Oslo Friday.

Ressa, in her acceptance speech streamed on YouTube, said she and Muratov represent journalists who hold the line as they cope against misinformation.

She said that in the Philippines there is a struggle as Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the late strongman, leads the race for the 2022 presidential election.

Ressa described the 2022 elections as a ''do or die moment.''

''Thirty-five years after the People Power revolt ousted Ferdinand Marcos and forced his family into exile, his son, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is the front runner for president - and he has built an extensive disinformation network on social media, which Rappler exposed in 2019,'' she said. DMS