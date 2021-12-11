By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte said although democracy is imperfect the Philippines and its people are "free" as he vows to ensure the conduct of honest, peaceful and credible 2022 elections.

"Today with the vibrant democracy and an open and diverse society freedom of expression and of the press are fully (joyed) and the regular transfer of power is guaranteed through free and honest elections," Duterte said in his speech in the summit for democracy on Friday.

"Philippine democracy is indeed a work in progress but the Filipinos are free, the Philippines is free. I will step down in june 2022. The work of our imperfect democracy will certainly continue. My administration will ensure honest, peaceful, credible,and free elections in May," he said.

"It will be my highest honor to turn over the reins of power to my successor knowing that in the... of my mandate I did my best to serve my Filipino nation," he added.

Duterte admits that while the Philippine democracy is the oldest in Asia the system of governance is still not perfect.

"While we are the oldest democracy in Asia, our system of governance is not perfect. Corruption, poverty and peace and order issues have always been and continue to be our challenges. They weaken our institutions and they bribe many Filipinos of democratic agencies," he said.

"A democracy needs peace to survive and progress to be sustainable. When I was elected president I pledge meaningful change I inspired for a government that really works for the Filipino people especially the poor and the marginalized, hard but necessary reforms need to be made, deep wounds of divisions needed to be heal and ... inequalities needed to be redress all difficult undertakings but we did what we could and should," he added.

Duterte said his administration made "significant headways specially in economic expansion but COVID-19 struck and reversed many hard earned gains."

"My government also sought to broaden democratic participation of federalism but my constitutional project did not get congress support so be it, I respect separation of powers vital for democracy," he said.

"In the remaining months of my term we will forge ahead with reforms ensuring that no one is left behind as my country recovers from the pandemic," he added. DMS